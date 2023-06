KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, although higher May inventories weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 19 ringgit, or 0.57%, to 3,368 ringgit ($729.00) a metric ton in early trade.