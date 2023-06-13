AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
EPCL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 79.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 95.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.28%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -18 (-0.43%)
BR30 14,299 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,625 Decreased By -158.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 14,717 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 12:34pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating over 0.13% during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being traded at 288.00, a decline of Re0.37.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee recorded back-to-back losses against the US dollar to settle at 287.63, down by 0.24% against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Jameel Ahmad on Monday said the country is not considering a bilateral debt restructuring, sources that attended an analyst briefing following the monetary policy decision told Reuters.

“As of now there is no plan to enter into any debt restructuring,” the sources cited central bank governor Jameel Ahmad as saying.

“Absolutely no doubt about it. We are not considering any such plan, so there is no question of what will be the haircut,” he added.

Separately, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar apprised the Chinese official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ambivalence.

The resumption of the IMF programme, which remains stalled since November last year, is crucial for the cash-strapped country facing looming risks of default.

Globally, the US dollar edged broadly lower on Tuesday but traded in a narrow range, as investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data due later in the day just as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

The US Labor Department’s CPI report is expected to show that inflation cooled slightly in May, which could give the Fed room to pause its aggressive rate-hike cycle when it announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Markets are currently pricing in an 80% chance that the Fed will keep rates on hold at this week’s meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The US dollar index edged marginally higher to 103.59, after falling to 103.24 on Monday, its lowest since May 23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, traded up on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

This is an intra-day update

Ishaq Dar US dollar Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee currency exchange rate today SBP Governor IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 13, 2023 12:43pm
Gonna keep falling and falling till it reaches 400. Ask any futures trader in Dubai.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories