AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 15.1 (0.36%)
BR30 14,438 Increased By 78.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,998 Increased By 215.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,839 Increased By 92.2 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

Read here for details.

  • ‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 21%

Read here for details.

  • Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Read here for details.

  • Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Read here for details.

  • Evacuations begin in Sindh as Cyclone Biparjoy nears Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Aleem Khan appointed president of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Russian crude shipment paid for in Chinese currency: Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

  • NA passes resolution demanding military trial of May 9 rioters

Read here for details.

  • MoS Hina Rabbani Khar, Belgian minister discuss cooperation in labour mobility

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories