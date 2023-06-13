Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 21%

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Evacuations begin in Sindh as Cyclone Biparjoy nears Pakistan

Aleem Khan appointed president of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Pakistan’s Russian crude shipment paid for in Chinese currency: Musadik Malik

NA passes resolution demanding military trial of May 9 rioters

MoS Hina Rabbani Khar, Belgian minister discuss cooperation in labour mobility

