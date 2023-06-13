AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
Corpus Commander House attack case: ATC seeks further arguments on bail pleas of nine PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday sought further arguments on the post-arrest bail petitions of nine PTI leaders and workers in the Corpus Commander House attack case on June 19.

Other women suspects included former MNA Alia Hamza, Sanam Javed, Tayyaba Abmreen Raja, Maryam Mazari, Irum Akmal, Sabuhi Inam, Khillat Aziz, Mumtaz Bibi, Huma Saeed, Ayesha Masood, Maha Masood and Khadija Nadeem.

The court also adjourned till June 19 the bail petitions of 46 other male suspects involved in the Corpus Commander House attack case.

The court observed that all the bail petitions would be decided altogether.

Earlier, counsel of Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua concluded his arguments.

The counsel stated that his client was kept in illegal custody before the process of the identification parade.

On a court query the counsel argued that the identity of the petitioner was already made public through media reports. Therefore, he said, the process of the identification parade became useless.

He also said the police failed to recover anything from the custody of the petitioner. To another court’s query, the counsel said the police did not recover the mobile phone of the petitioner.

The court at this observed that apparently the police lost important evidence in the case. The counsel further argued that neither the petitioner was nominated in the FIR nor her alleged role in the occurrence was clear. He said it was a fit case of further inquiry.

