AVN 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.64%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
OGDC 77.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.87%)
PAEL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 60.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.91%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.03%)
TRG 97.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.36%)
UNITY 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,174 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.37%)
BR30 14,427 Decreased By -162 (-1.11%)
KSE100 41,882 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,787 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 01:51pm

LONDON: European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Monday, with all eyes on central banks this week and their latest decisions over interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent to 7,592.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.6 percent to 16,048.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,255.13.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to pause its campaign of interest rate increases on Wednesday to give policymakers more time to assess the economic impact of existing hikes and recent banking stresses.

A day later, the European Central Bank will almost certainly deliver another interest rate hike, pressing ahead with its fight against inflation even as the eurozone slides into a recession, according to analysts.

European stocks recede at open

Policy announcements from the central banks of Japan and China are also due this week, after Canada and Australia unveiled rate hikes last week.

European stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions

PM still hopeful of successful IMF agreement

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Read more stories