Cyclone Biparjoy now 600km south of Karachi, says PMD

Cyclone Biparjoy is about 600km south of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday, adding that environmental conditions are supporting the system to maintain its severity.

Described as an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’, Biparjoy has moved further northward during the last 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 19.5°N and Longitude 67.7°E.

In a notification issued today, the PMD said that “under existing upper-level steering winds”, Biparjoy is most likely to track further northward until the morning of 14 June, then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar in Southeast Sindh and the Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon as a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’.

PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly, the notification said.

It added that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy falls accompanied with winds of 80-100km/hour were likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts from 13 to 17 June.

Meanwhile, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls, accompanied with winds of 60-80 Km/hour are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from 14 to 16 June.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast” the PMD warned.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had earlier said that the Karachi Commissioner had been directed to secure billboards. He said that he was in touch with Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers, and GOC Hyderabad to develop close coordination to avoid any untoward incident.

India

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department said on Monday that the cyclone could hit India’s western state of Gujarat this week.

Two of India biggest ports - Mundra and Kandla - are in the Gulf of Kutch, while the Jamnagar refinery, the world’s biggest oil refinery complex owned by Reliance Industries, is based in Saurashtra.

Seven teams of India’s National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the storm, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a tweet.

Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat would be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds, although some of the districts are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage, a weather office official who declined to be named told Reuters.