AVN 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUBC 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 81.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
OGDC 78.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.23%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.44%)
PRL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.36%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.62%)
TRG 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.21%)
UNITY 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 14,500 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,881 Decreased By -23.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 11:40am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a rather volatile ride in the early hours of trading in its post-budget session on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering around the 41,900 level.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was at 41,912.05 level, an increase of 7.85 points or 0.02%.

The index opened marginally positive but fell slightly deep in the red before staging a recovery.

Mixed trading was witnessed in index-heavy sectors, as commercial banks, chemicals, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals remained in the red zone, whereas automobile, cement and refinery were trading in the green.

Experts said the market has incorporated the impact of the budget, as no major measures were announced by the government in its budget for FY 2023-2024.

“No surprise was seen in the budget FY23-24 announcement, thus a range-bound sentiment was expected,” Sana Tawfik, a research analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The market is expected to remain range bound, but it may also recover in the later part of the trading session,” she said.

The analyst said sector-specific impact was witnessed. Commercial banks were under duress after a number of proposals announced in the budget such as Super Tax, and tax on cash withdrawal for non-filers would have a negative effect on the sector.

On Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government presented the ‘election year’ budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, amid serious economic challenges and protracted delay in the 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the second budget of the coalition government with an outlay of Rs14.46 trillion and a budget deficit of Rs6.923 trillion.

Dar claimed that a tax-free budget is being presented with relief to the agriculture sector, IT and IT-enabled services, SMEs, industrial export, and overseas Pakistanis to encourage business in the country.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy stocks PSX KSE100 index Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories