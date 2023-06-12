Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a rather volatile ride in the early hours of trading in its post-budget session on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering around the 41,900 level.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was at 41,912.05 level, an increase of 7.85 points or 0.02%.

The index opened marginally positive but fell slightly deep in the red before staging a recovery.

Mixed trading was witnessed in index-heavy sectors, as commercial banks, chemicals, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals remained in the red zone, whereas automobile, cement and refinery were trading in the green.

Experts said the market has incorporated the impact of the budget, as no major measures were announced by the government in its budget for FY 2023-2024.

“No surprise was seen in the budget FY23-24 announcement, thus a range-bound sentiment was expected,” Sana Tawfik, a research analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The market is expected to remain range bound, but it may also recover in the later part of the trading session,” she said.

The analyst said sector-specific impact was witnessed. Commercial banks were under duress after a number of proposals announced in the budget such as Super Tax, and tax on cash withdrawal for non-filers would have a negative effect on the sector.

On Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government presented the ‘election year’ budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, amid serious economic challenges and protracted delay in the 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the second budget of the coalition government with an outlay of Rs14.46 trillion and a budget deficit of Rs6.923 trillion.

Dar claimed that a tax-free budget is being presented with relief to the agriculture sector, IT and IT-enabled services, SMEs, industrial export, and overseas Pakistanis to encourage business in the country.

This is an intra-day update