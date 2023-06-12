AVN 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
OGDC 78.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.23%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.38%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.24%)
TRG 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.21%)
UNITY 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 14,494 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,881 Decreased By -23.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee set for slightly weak start to data-heavy week

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 10:40am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee may open marginally lower on Monday, bogged down by the decline in Asian currencies, to kick off a data-heavy week that includes the release of the US inflation data and then the Federal Reserve rate decision.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.50 to the US dollar, compared with its close of 82.4625 in the previous session.

“Rupee traders will be hoping for a little bit of volatility this week,” a fx spot trader said.

“Apart from the absolutely crucial US inflation and Fed, you have India inflation and the ECB,” he said, referring to the European Central Bank’s policy decision.

Asian currencies were down 0.2% to 0.4% and the dollar index inched higher.

Shorter maturity US yields rose - the 2-year was at its highest in two weeks - supporting the dollar.

All eyes will be on the US inflation data due Tuesday, just a day before the Fed interest rate decision.

US core inflation is expected to rise 0.4% month-on-month and the headline by 0.2%, according to a poll by Reuters.

Currently, futures are pricing in only a 1-in-4 chance of a rate hike on Wednesday.

But, the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) surprise hikes dictate “complacency is not advisable”, OCBC Treasury Research said in a note.

The ECB is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India’s inflation data is due later in the day. Economists reckon consumer inflation rose by 4.42% last month, easing from 4.7% in April.

The Reserve Bank of India last week indicated that it remained cautious on the inflation outlook.

US dollar US dollar index Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee set for slightly weak start to data-heavy week

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories