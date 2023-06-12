New Zealand shares inch lower on disappointing China data, Australia closed

New Zealand shares edged lower on Monday after the country’s biggest trade partner China reported worse-than-expected drop in factory gate prices, while investors also awaited rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% to 11,661.03 by 2338 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Friday. China’s factory gate prices fell 4.6% in May, their steepest decline in seven years, raising concerns about China’s fragile economic recovery.

Investors globally are weighing on bets that the US Federal Reserve will skip a rate hike this week in its policy meeting.

Traders are laying a 73% odds on the Fed keeping rates steady on June 14, in a range of 5%-5.25%, pausing its most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s.

In New Zealand, electronic retail card spending dipped 1.7% in May, while actual sales rose 3.3% from the same month a year ago.

The electronic cards data covers about 68% of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity.

New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group fell 0.3% after it received initial orders from the High Court approving its proposal to return about NZ$800 million ($489.92 million) of capital to shareholders and unit holders.

Auckland Airport dipped 1.6% and was one of the top losers on the benchmark after the Auckland Council voted on Friday to sell 7% of its 18.09% stake in the airport.

Markets in Australia were closed on Monday for a holiday.

The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Friday.