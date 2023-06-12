AVN 50.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.27%)
New Zealand shares inch lower on disappointing China data, Australia closed

New Zealand shares edged lower on Monday after the country’s biggest trade partner China reported...
Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 09:55am
Photo: REUTERS

New Zealand shares edged lower on Monday after the country’s biggest trade partner China reported worse-than-expected drop in factory gate prices, while investors also awaited rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% to 11,661.03 by 2338 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Friday. China’s factory gate prices fell 4.6% in May, their steepest decline in seven years, raising concerns about China’s fragile economic recovery.

Investors globally are weighing on bets that the US Federal Reserve will skip a rate hike this week in its policy meeting.

Traders are laying a 73% odds on the Fed keeping rates steady on June 14, in a range of 5%-5.25%, pausing its most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s.

In New Zealand, electronic retail card spending dipped 1.7% in May, while actual sales rose 3.3% from the same month a year ago.

The electronic cards data covers about 68% of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity.

New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group fell 0.3% after it received initial orders from the High Court approving its proposal to return about NZ$800 million ($489.92 million) of capital to shareholders and unit holders.

Auckland Airport dipped 1.6% and was one of the top losers on the benchmark after the Auckland Council voted on Friday to sell 7% of its 18.09% stake in the airport.

Markets in Australia were closed on Monday for a holiday.

The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

