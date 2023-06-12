AVN 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
OGDC 78.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.23%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.38%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.24%)
TRG 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.21%)
UNITY 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 14,494 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,881 Decreased By -23.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei gains for second day amid surge in pharma shares

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 09:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for a second day on Monday, buoyed by a rally in shares of domestic drugmakers and a strong end to the week for Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei added 0.69% to 32,487.77 as of 0210 GMT, heading back towards Wednesday’s 33-year peak of 32,708.53.

The broader Topix climbed 0.7% to 2,239.78, also closing in on a 33-year top from Wednesday of 2,250.20. The rally was broad, with 154 of the Nikkei’s 225 components advancing versus 66 that fell and five that were flat.

However, looming policy decision from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of Japan on Friday prevented traders from chasing stocks higher.

Investors are also still trying to gauge if the Nikkei’s rally has gotten too hot following a nearly 23% surge since mid-March to last week’s high.

“We expect the Nikkei to rise in line with the 25-day moving average this week, but while releasing some of its heat,” eventually targeting 32,944, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Healthcare was the best-performing Nikkei sector on Monday, rising 1.38% after Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi got the unanimous backing of a panel of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts.

Eisai gained 1.94% while peers Daiichi Sankyo and Chugai Pharmaceutical rose 3.34% and 2.35% respectively.

Semiconductor-related shares also boosted the index, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest advancing 2.24% and chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron up 0.71%. On the other hand, shippers tumbled, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s 3.8% fall making it the Nikkei’s worst performer.

Nippon Yusen dropped 2.49% and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 2.47%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei gains for second day amid surge in pharma shares

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories