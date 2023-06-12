BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 10 and June 11, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- First cargo of discounted Russian crude arrives in Karachi, says PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Post-budget press conference: Dar looks to pacify concerns
Read here for details.
- Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts
Read here for details.
- Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report
Read here for details.
- Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland
Read here for details.
- Army withdrawn from Punjab, Islamabad
Read here for details.
- Hopeful IMF deal would be signed this month: PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns
Read here for details.
- Federal budget 2023-24 in graphs
Read here for details.
- Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR
Read here for details.
Comments