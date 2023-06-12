Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

First cargo of discounted Russian crude arrives in Karachi, says PM Shehbaz

Post-budget press conference: Dar looks to pacify concerns

Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts

Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Army withdrawn from Punjab, Islamabad

Hopeful IMF deal would be signed this month: PM Shehbaz

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Federal budget 2023-24 in graphs

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

