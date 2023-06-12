AVN 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.66%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUBC 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
KEL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
OGDC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.32%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.86%)
TRG 98.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,181 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,510 Decreased By -79 (-0.54%)
KSE100 41,897 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.02%)
KSE30 14,779 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 10 and June 11, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • First cargo of discounted Russian crude arrives in Karachi, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Post-budget press conference: Dar looks to pacify concerns

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts

Read here for details.

  • Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report

Read here for details.

  • Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Read here for details.

  • Army withdrawn from Punjab, Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Hopeful IMF deal would be signed this month: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Read here for details.

  • Federal budget 2023-24 in graphs

Read here for details.

  • Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Read more stories