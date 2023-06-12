AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Jun 12, 2023
Pakistan

OGDCL embarks on transformative learning journey with LUMS

Press Release Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: In a landmark partnership, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has joined hands with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Rausing Executive Development Centre (REDC) for the implementation of their revolutionary program, aptly named “The Learning Odyssey.” This collaboration aims to empower OGDCL employees with enhanced skills and competencies through a series of customized interventions.

The Learning Odyssey program, designed to address OGDCL’s management cadre training needs, marks a significant milestone for both organizations. LUMS, renowned for its excellence in training and development, will play a pivotal role in refining the managerial and leadership capabilities of OGDCL employees, ultimately fostering a lasting competitive advantage for the company.

With an emphasis on organizational development and transformative learning solutions, the partnership between OGDCL and LUMS’ Rausing Executive Development Centre promises to unlock the full potential of OGDCL employees through a comprehensive and immersive learning experience.

The program is structured into three levels, with Level 01 focusing on the Management Development Program for Chief and Deputy Chief positions. This initial phase will cover essential aspects such as problem-solving and decision-making, leading institutional projects, organizational communication, as well as negotiation and conflict resolution. By delving into these critical areas, OGDCL aims to cultivate a dynamic and highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and spearheading strategic initiatives.

The executives and employees of OGDCL have embraced this new learning endeavor with enthusiasm and optimism. The prospect of gaining valuable insights and expertise from LUMS, a leading training institute in Pakistan, has sparked a sense of excitement among participants. This collaboration signifies OGDCL’s commitment to employee growth and development, further fostering a culture of continuous learning within the organization.

As The Learning Odyssey unfolds, it is expected to nurture not only the professional growth of OGDCL employees but also their personal and emotional well-being. The program’s transformative nature, coupled with the knowledge and expertise of LUMS’ renowned faculty, creates a fertile ground for self-discovery, resilience, and growth among participants.

Going forward, it will be mandatory for everyone in the management cadre of OGDCL to undergo minimum training hours to be eligible for promotion. Training and capacity building will henceforth be the cornerstone of career progression and development strategy.

OGDCL LUMS

