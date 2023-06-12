PAF&DA project: CM Punjab reviews progress

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority project and reviewed construction works.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected ongoing construction activities of auditorium, sample centres, labs, meeting room, and other sections and expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing pace of work and commended the team as well.

Mohsin Naqvi while directing to continue construction activities with the same speed stated that this public importance project should be made functional early. He directed to take all necessary steps in order to make the project operational adding that we will undertake all possible steps to ensure provision of funds for the project. He directed to undertake expeditious steps for the installation of essential equipment required for Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that ceiling of building, sanitary and electricity work is ongoing speedily and the under completion project will be completed by the last week of July.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi while taking notice of an alleged kidnapping and molestation incident with a female student in Hafizabad and has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the affected girl should be ensured provision of justice and the absconder accused should be brought in the stern grip of law at the earliest. He stated that the accused deserve strict punishment under the law.

