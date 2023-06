TUNIS: The European Union is ready to offer Tunisia a package that includes up to 900 million euros in financial assistance, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

Von der Leyen told a news conference in Tunis the aid was part of a five-point programme, which includes support in the fight against illegal migration, that she had proposed to Tunisia’s President Kais Saied.