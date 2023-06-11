AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
NDMA urges people to follow authorities’ guidance regarding Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Storm is predicted to strengthen and maintain its intensity for the next 24 hours
BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 02:56pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged people to stay away from shorelines and follow local authorities' guidance in any emergency situation, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The warning comes as Cyclone Biparjoy, which is heading toward the coastal areas of Pakistan and India, lay at a distance of about 760 kilometres south of Karachi.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, the tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY is currently located in the Northern Indian Ocean with sustained winds of 150 kilometer per hour.

The storm is predicted to strengthen and maintain its intensity for the next 24 hours.

As per the report, the BIPARJOY cyclone was located approximately 910km from Karachi and 890km south of Thatta while maintaining speed of 150km/h at its center.

Earlier, the Met Office said the direction of the very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” was unclear whether it is going to land at Gujrat-Sindh or Balochistan-Oman coasts.

However, it warned the fishermen to stay at moorings from June 12, untill the looming threats of the storm dissipate over the Arabian Sea, where the Biparjoy swirling at about 150 kilometers per hour.

The galloping storm is causing phenomenal waves as high as about 28 feet from the sea surface at its core at a speed of 160 kilometers an hour. The concerned authorities should remain alert, it added.

“Owing to shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in global models opinion regarding the track forecast of VSCS “Biparjoy” with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast,” the Met said.

