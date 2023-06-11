AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
13 PTI women leaders: Police, prosecution issued notices on post-arrest bail petitions

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday issued notices to Sarwar Road police and the prosecution for June 12 on post-arrest bail petitions of 13 PTI women leaders and workers in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court also directed the Investigating Officer to submit the record of the case against the petitioners by next hearing on June 12.

The women suspects include former MNA Alia Hamza, Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, Sanam Javed, Tayyaba Abmreen Raja, Maryam Mazari, Irum Akmal, Sabuhi Inam, Khillat Aziz, Mumtaz Bibi, Huma Saeed, Ayesha Masood, Maha Masood and Khadija Nadeem.

All the petitioners denied their role in any violence and attack on any public property and contended that they had been arrested on political considerations.

The court had sent the PTI women suspects to jail on judicial remand on June 8 after rejecting a police request for their further custody.

Meanwhile the court also sought arguments on a post-arrest bail petition of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in a case of Askari Tower burning on June 15.

The counsel of Ijaz Chaudhry argued that the petitioner was an elderly person and all the allegations against him were false. He said the petitioner was not even present at the alleged occurrence. He said the police failed to produce any evidence to establish its charges against the petitioner. He, therefore, asked the court to release the PTI leader on bail.

