Prices of key kitchen items remain stable

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have remained stable during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Chicken price went slightly down from Rs 16,700 per 40 kg in the wholesale market to Rs 16,300, which in retail is being sold at Rs 440 against Rs 450 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 700 per kg against Rs 720 per kg, egg price went down from Rs 7,000 per carton to Rs 6,500, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 255 per dozen against Rs 265 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs 5,550 to Rs 5,600 per 50 kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg.

Wheat flour price witnessed no changes as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 1,820 per 15 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,850 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,800 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,830 per bag.

Tea prices also remained unchanged as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,450 per kg pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs 1,650, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 750 per kg, and turmeric powder price also remained stable at Rs 550 per kg.

Despite an official reduction of Rs 37.5 per kg in LPG prices by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the distributors and retailers have yet not implemented the decision.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size spice pack is available at Rs 100 per pack, prepared tea cup price at a normal tea stall is available at Rs 70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs 250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs 250, and roti price remained stable at Rs 20 per roti, however, some tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti and some are selling at Rs 25 per roti, despite the fact wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs 800 per 15kg bag or Rs 53.33 per kg since touching the highest level.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as best quality basmati rice price is available at Rs 13,000 per 40kg bag against Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price is available at Rs 10,500 per 40kg bag, against Rs 10,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price went up from Rs 8,000 per bag to Rs 8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg.

No changes were observed in ghee/cooking oil prices as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable at Rs 5,500 per carton in the wholesale market. The survey observed that the retailers have finally passed on the benefit of ghee/cooking oil price reduction to the general masses. Now in retail B-Grade ghee/cooking oil is being sold in the range of Rs 360-380 per pack against Rs 450-500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee prices witnessed no changes which is available at Rs 2,700 per 4.5kg pack and cooking oil at Rs 2,800 per 4.5litre bottle.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs 488, gram pulse is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs 440 per kg, bean lentil at Rs 400 per kg, moong at Rs 320 per kg, and masoor at Rs 320 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs 70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs 240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs 190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs 200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger in wholesale market is available at Rs 3,000 against Rs 3,300 per 5 kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 700-800 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs 900 per 5 kg to Rs 800 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 200-220 per kg against Rs 230-275 per kg, and Quetta garlic price went down from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,200 per 5 kg the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs 260-280 per kg against Rs 350-375 per kg.

Potatoes price remained stable in the range of Rs 200-350 per 5 kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs 55-90 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs 100-150 per 5 kg to Rs 140-200 per 5 kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 35-55 per kg against Rs 25-45 per kg and onions prices remained stable at Rs 130-200 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 35-50 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs 65-80 per kg to Rs 70-90 per kg, pumpkin price remained stable in the range of Rs 70-80 per kg, yam price went up from Rs 230 per kg to Rs 280 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went down from Rs 600 per 5 kg to Rs 500, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 115-130 per kg against Rs 135-150 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs 125 which in retail is being sold at Rs 35-45 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs 70-90 per kg to Rs 60-80 per kg, fresh bean price went down from Rs 500-600 to Rs 400-450 in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 95-110 per kg against Rs 120-150 and peas price went up from Rs 950 per 5 kg to Rs 1,150 which in retail are being sold at Rs 220-240 per kg against Rs 230-250 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs 270 per dozen to Rs 230 and normal quality bananas price went down from Rs 75-130 per dozen to Rs 70-100 per dozen, guava price is stable at Rs 130 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs 250-430, white apples are available in the range of Rs 180-240 per kg against Rs 130-160. Different types of mangoes are available in the range of Rs 70-200 per kg against Rs 75-250 per dozen, falsa is available at Rs 230 per kg against Rs 250 per kg, cherry at Rs 300 against Rs 350 per pack of 800 grams, peach at Rs 90-250 per kg and plump at Rs 220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices.

