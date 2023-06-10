Sparx smartphone launched

LAHORE: Sparx smartphone has been launched in a colourful ceremony held at a local hotel on Friday. The Sparx Neo7 Ultra is set to hit the market soon, a beacon of Sparx Smartphone relentless dedication to innovation, advanced technology, and superior design.

Get ready to experience a new standard of smartphone excellence. Neo 7 Ultra will be available in the market by mid June 2023. The Sparx Neo7 Ultra boasts an unparalleled design with its exquisite omni-glass finish, combining beauty and durability into one stunning package.

Asif Khan, the Chairman of Deploy said, “We are committed to delivering innovation and top-tier technology to our customers. The launch of the Sparx Neo7 Ultra embodies this promise, offering a product that encapsulates the very essence of advanced technology and sophisticated design.”

Managing Director, Naveed Rangeela said, “The Neo7 Ultra symbolizes our dedication to improving the lives of our users. We believe in creating products that not only satisfy the demands of modern life but also enhance the lifestyle of our customers.”

