AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper heads for second weekly gain as China, lower stocks improve sentiment

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 05:19pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday, heading for a second weekly gain, on hopes of improved demand from top consumer China and lower inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $8,379.5 a metric ton by 1032 GMT after touching highest since May 11 of $8,428 and flirting with the 200-day moving average of $8,381.

The metal used in the construction and power sectors is up 1.8% so far this week, moving further away from a six-month low touched on May 24, on hopes of upcoming China’s stimulus package.

“Base metals got a boost this week on hopes for Chinese stimulus measures after government advisors said Beijing should cut interest rates as part of a package of support policies amid country’s economic slowdown,” said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

In the United States, a surge in weekly jobless claims raised hopes that a peak in the Federal Reserve rates was near. This keeps the dollar near a two-week low, supporting appetite for dollar-priced commodities from holders of other currencies.

Copper prices fall on rate jitters, Chinese stimulus caution

Copper stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 11.7% this week to a six-month low of 76,473 metric tons, while LME’s on-warrant copper stocks resumed decline after Thursday’s growth.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,257 a metric ton as the market kept a close eye on rain forecast in China’s main aluminium producing region Yunnan, where reduced hydropower generation kept part of the metal production capacity offline for months.

Hydropower generation in Yunnan has improved, and a small amount of aluminium capacity there could resume in late June, according to Shanghai Metals Market.

Tin rose 2.4% to $26,430 after touching its highest in more than a month of $26,500. Zinc was down 0.5% at $2,395.5, lead was up 0.9% at $2,055.5 and nickel added 2.3% to $21,615.

Copper prices LME copper Copper export Copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper heads for second weekly gain as China, lower stocks improve sentiment

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Read more stories