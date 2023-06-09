AVN 49.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
OGDC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
PRL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
SNGP 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
TRG 96.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.63%)
UNITY 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,176 Increased By 15.8 (0.38%)
BR30 14,477 Increased By 70.3 (0.49%)
KSE100 41,856 Increased By 169.6 (0.41%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 57.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee seen higher on dollar slump as data backs Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 10:00am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open higher on Friday, tracking losses on the dollar after a jump in US jobless claims made it more likely that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising rates next week.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.44-82.46 to the US dollar compared with 82.5625 in the previous session.

The rupee on Thursday barely responded to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision.

The currency’s lack of response was “exactly what you would expect”, and it looks like the that USD/INR has “resolved into” a 20-paisa range on either side of the 82.50 level, a foreign exchange spot trader said.

“Speculative interest is low currently, which is to be expected (in a currency pair) that has low volatility and lacks direction,” he said.

The dollar index on Thursday suffered its worst session in just under two months after data revealed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to the highest in more than 1-1/2 years.

Indian rupee inches up, but ‘incessant’ dollar bids remain a hindrance

“The data further support market expectation for a pause by the US Fed at its next meeting,” OCBC Treasury Research said in a note.

The odds of a Fed rate hike at the June 13-14 meeting is now at 1-in-4.

US yields dropped overnight while equities rose.

The S&P 500 Index at one point crossed into bull market territory - a 20% up move from its October low. Asian shares followed their US peers higher, while currencies were up between 0.2% to 0.6%.

The US inflation data due next Tue is the next key event for Asia.

An upward surprise could put a Fed rate hike back into consideration.

Indian rupee Reserve Bank of India's

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee seen higher on dollar slump as data backs Fed rate pause

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Read more stories