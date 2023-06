KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped nearly 4% on Friday, tracking an overnight surge in prices of rival edible oils, although the contract was on course for a second weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 126 ringgit, or 3.86%, to 3,390 ringgit ($735.36) a ton during early trade.

For the week, the contract has slipped 0.39% so far in anticipation of rising production and inventories.