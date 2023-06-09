AVN 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
Japan’s Nikkei rebounds as special quotation price gets fixed

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 09:22am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday after declining for two sessions from a 33-year peak, as fixing of the special quotation price relieved investors.

The Nikkei index jumped 1.61% to 32,149.76 by the midday break, after losing nearly 4% from the 33-year high scaled on Wednesday.

The index is set to rise 2% for the week. The broader Topix advanced 1.25% and is on course to gain 1.57%. “The Nikkei fell in two-straight sessions and that made investors feel comfortable in buying stocks.

There is a possibility the index rise further next week,“ said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“Also, the special quotation was fixed. The market fell in the run up to the calculation, and the quotation was relatively low.”

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as special quotation (SQ), was set at 32,018.38.

It is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei share average on the second Friday of the month.

They are used to set values on index options and futures. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing jumped 3.85% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei falls for second day as tech rally loses steam; Eisai jumps

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries rose 3.09%. Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo advanced 4.09% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei and Chugai Pharmaceutical gained 3.85%.

Trading firms rose 2.38% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The drug sector advanced 2.2%.

Industrial machinery maker Mitsui E&S fell 2.41% to become the biggest loser on the Nikkei, followed by housing maker Sekisui House, which lost 1.45%.

Of the Nikkei components, 188 stocks rose and 35 fell, with two trading flat.

