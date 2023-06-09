AVN 49.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
DGKC 52.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.08%)
OGDC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.79%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 61.76 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.1%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.8%)
UNITY 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 11.3 (0.27%)
BR30 14,519 Increased By 112.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,735 Increased By 48.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices poised for second straight week of losses as China recovery disappoints

Reuters Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 01:40pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices looked set to post their second straight weekly loss, as prices continued to fall on Friday over concerns about demand from China and due to scepticism over the United States and Iran striking a nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures dropped 26 cents or 0.3% to $75.70 a barrel by 0736 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 22 cents, also a drop of 0.3%, to $70.94.

“Oil prices are expected to stay in a range of about 3 dollars above and below $70 for WTI in the near term,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Both benchmarks slid by around $1 on Thursday, rebounding from their earlier losses of more than $3, after the US and Iran both denied a report by the Middle East Eye that they were close to a nuclear deal.

For the week, they are on track for losses of about 1%, similar to last week.

Oil prices had risen early in the week following Saudi Arabia’s pledge over the weekend for deep output cuts, but they pared gains on a rise in US fuel stocks and weakness in Chinese export data.

Expectations of tighter supply and higher demand as the United States enters the summer holiday season when more people drive are being offset by worries over a slow pickup in China’s fuel demand, Yoshida said.

“Crude prices didn’t get any favours from China as their economic recovery has disappointed,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. Although the Chinese economic recovery has been slower than expected, India - the world’s third-largest oil consumer - has managed to sustain economic momentum.

Strong factory activity helped Indian fuel consumption surge in May, driving diesel sales to a record high. Some analysts expect oil prices to get a lift if the US Federal Reserve skips a rate hike at its next meeting on June 13-14.

Economists polled by Reuters expect no hike at the meeting. However, the absence of similar signals from other major central banks was weighing on the outlook for oil demand, Moya said.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices poised for second straight week of losses as China recovery disappoints

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

Read more stories