AVN 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
OGDC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
SNGP 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,177 Increased By 17.2 (0.41%)
BR30 14,481 Increased By 73.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,854 Increased By 167.8 (0.4%)
KSE30 14,797 Increased By 55 (0.37%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 8, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 08:53am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

  • Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

  • Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

  • APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

  • At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

  • Economic Survey 2022-23: Dar argues against rupee devaluation as he unveils govt’s report card

  • KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

  • Dar puts onus of ‘another IMF programme’ on new govt

  • Alarming: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $179mn, now stand at $3.91bn

  • Key highlights of the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

  • SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

  • Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

