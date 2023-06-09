Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Economic Survey 2022-23: Dar argues against rupee devaluation as he unveils govt’s report card

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Dar puts onus of ‘another IMF programme’ on new govt

Alarming: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $179mn, now stand at $3.91bn

Key highlights of the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

