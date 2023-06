KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday inched down on the local market, but silver stood unchanged, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs227000 per tola, down by Rs300 and Rs194616 per 10 grams, down by Rs257.

Silver was selling for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. On the global market, gold prices stood for $1946 per ounce and silver for $23.73 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023