KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 08, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 7.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 7.06
Ghani Osman Sec. Attock Refinery 1,650 175.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,650 175.50
Ktrade Securities Avanceon Ltd 350 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350 50.00
MRA Securities Buxly Paints 3,000 81.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 81.85
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Citi Pharma Ltd 500 22.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 22.90
Foundation Sec. Colgate Palmolive 1,900 1,801.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900 1,801.55
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 11,758,000 9.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,758,000 9.25
MRA Securities National Refinery 500 164.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 164.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Oilfields 500 434.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 434.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Alumin 2,136,197 69.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,136,197 69.00
MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 16,000 87.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 87.17
MRA Securities Systems Limited 520 410.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520 410.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 14,439,117
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments