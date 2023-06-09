AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Jun 09, 2023
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Aisha Steel Mills                         520,000         7.06
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  520,000         7.06
Ghani Osman Sec.             Attock Refinery                             1,650       175.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1,650       175.50
Ktrade Securities            Avanceon Ltd                                  350        50.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      350        50.00
MRA Securities               Buxly Paints                                3,000        81.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    3,000        81.85
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Citi Pharma Ltd                               500        22.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      500        22.90
Foundation Sec.              Colgate Palmolive                           1,900     1,801.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1,900     1,801.55
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Flying Cement                          11,758,000         9.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               11,758,000         9.25
MRA Securities               National Refinery                             500       164.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      500       164.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Oilfields                                 500       434.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      500       434.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pakistan Alumin                         2,136,197        69.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,136,197        69.00
MRA Securities               Shell Pakistan                             16,000        87.17
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   16,000        87.17
MRA Securities               Systems Limited                               520       410.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      520       410.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         14,439,117
===========================================================================================

