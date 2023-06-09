KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 7.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 7.06 Ghani Osman Sec. Attock Refinery 1,650 175.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,650 175.50 Ktrade Securities Avanceon Ltd 350 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350 50.00 MRA Securities Buxly Paints 3,000 81.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 81.85 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Citi Pharma Ltd 500 22.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 22.90 Foundation Sec. Colgate Palmolive 1,900 1,801.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900 1,801.55 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 11,758,000 9.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,758,000 9.25 MRA Securities National Refinery 500 164.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 164.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Oilfields 500 434.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 434.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Alumin 2,136,197 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,136,197 69.00 MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 16,000 87.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 87.17 MRA Securities Systems Limited 520 410.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520 410.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 14,439,117 ===========================================================================================

