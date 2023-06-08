AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, helped by financials stocks. The CSE All Share index settled up 0.52% at...
Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 04:40pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, helped by financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.52% at 8,767.34, snapping two straight sessions of loss.

On the CSE All share index, LOLC Finance Plc and Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top gainers, rising 2% and 5.6%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 34.8 million shares from 19.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials drag

The equity market’s turnover rose to 853.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.90 million)from 554.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 340 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 796.1 million rupees, the data showed.

