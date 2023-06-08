AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
DGKC 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.77%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.21%)
OGDC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
PRL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.87%)
UNITY 15.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.97%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,187 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,539 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,874 Decreased By -268.6 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,817 Decreased By -126.5 (-0.85%)
Jun 08, 2023
Saudi foreign minister: wealthy countries must take back Islamic State nationals

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 12:48pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday it was “disheartening and absolutely unacceptable” that wealthy countries skirt their responsibility on taking back their citizens captured in the fight against the Islamic State.

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

“So I would say to those countries, you must step up, you must take up responsibilities, being part of a coalition means working together,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a meeting of the US-led coalition in Riyadh.

MENA Islamic State Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi foreign minister US led coalition

