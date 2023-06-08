Saudi foreign minister: wealthy countries must take back Islamic State nationals

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday it was “disheartening and absolutely unacceptable” that wealthy countries skirt their responsibility on taking back their citizens captured in the fight against the Islamic State.

“So I would say to those countries, you must step up, you must take up responsibilities, being part of a coalition means working together,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a meeting of the US-led coalition in Riyadh.