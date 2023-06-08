AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
Brent oil may retest resistance at $77.52

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 10:44am
Brent oil may retest a resistance at $77.52 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $78.39. The rise on Wednesday adds weight to a conviction that a wave c is unfolding towards its 61.8% projection level of $79.26.

At its full capacity, this wave may travel to $82.06.

A rising trendline remains intact, suggesting a steady uptrend.

Support is at $76.45, a break below which could open the way towards $75.23-$75.79 range.

A drop to $75.79 would be deep enough to indicate a reversal of the uptrend from $71.39.

Brent oil may rise to $77.52

On the daily chart, oil approached a resistance at $77.56 again.

A break above this level could confirm a double-bottom and a target of $83.63.

To make such a break valid, oil has to close above $77.56 on Wednesday.

A failure to overcome this barrier followed by a drop would be a very bearish signal that the downtrend may have resumed.

Brent crude oil

