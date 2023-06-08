AVN 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.3%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
HUBC 68.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 77.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.24%)
OGDC 78.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.92%)
UNITY 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -27.4 (-0.65%)
BR30 14,517 Decreased By -88.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,872 Decreased By -271 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,811 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold climbs on softer dollar as traders weigh Fed verdict

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 10:27am
Follow us

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, although bullion hovered near the previous session’s lows as investors awaited cues from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,946.09 per ounce by 0441 GMT, after shedding 1% in the previous session.

US gold futures held steady at $1,960.60. Gold has support from expectations of the Fed holding rates next week with prices stuck in the $1,930 to $1,985 range, and bullion could breach the upper range once the US central bank decision is out, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

According to economists polled by Reuters, the Fed will not raise interest rates for the first time in more than a year at its June 13-14 meeting.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, and markets and analysts immediately forecast yet another increase next month to ratchet down an overheating economy and stubbornly high inflation.

“Even if there is a pause at the next (Fed) meeting, there are likely to be further rate hikes as inflation remains at extreme levels,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

The dollar index eased slightly making gold less expensive for investors holding other currencies.

US consumer inflation report for May, due on June 13, ahead of the Fed meeting, will provide investors with more clarity on the health of the world’s largest economy.

Higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion.

Gold prices lose further ground

Citi, meanwhile, cut the 0-3 month gold point-price target to $1,915 from $2,100, adding that the bullish bullion sector tailwind will re-emerge before end-2023.

Gold still remains a viable macro portfolio tail hedge, despite a hawkish Fed regime, Citi said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.5433 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,018.07. Palladium fell 0.2% to $1,385.89.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold climbs on softer dollar as traders weigh Fed verdict

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories