AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.31%)
OGDC 79.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.97%)
UNITY 15.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.17%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.63%)
BR30 14,536 Decreased By -68.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 41,864 Decreased By -278.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 14,812 Decreased By -131.7 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 08:39am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • China, Pakistan, Iran hold counter-terrorism talks in Beijing

Read here for details.

  • US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Read here for details.

  • USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

Read here for details.

  • Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

Read here for details.

  • Punjab elections: SC clubs ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises for fourth successive session, index up 0.52%

Read here for details.

  • PPP co-chair Zardari calls stakeholders to formulate ‘charter of economy’

Read here for details.

  • Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Read here for details.

  • IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Read here for details.

  • Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories