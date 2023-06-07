AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open higher, extending benign stretch

AFP Published June 7, 2023
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday, extending a period of benign trading ahead of major economic data releases later in the month.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,603.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 4,296.17, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 13,355.83.

Wall St slips as mixed data fuels Fed policy uncertainty

“It is another morning where the trading in the equity futures market is tentative,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“Some of the market’s restraint is predicated on a belief that the mega-cap stocks are due for a pullback and will exert some overriding pressure on the major indices just as they have exerted overriding aid to this point,” he added.

Markets have had a low-key week following last week’s landmark fiscal agreement in Washington to avert a debt default.

But the calendar next week includes key data releases such as consumer inflation figures and a closely watched Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Among individual companies, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery gained 1.6 percent as it announced that embattled CNN news chief Chris Licht had stepped down.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open higher, extending benign stretch

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

Pakistan’s budget caught between IMF expectations and election

PPP co-chair Zardari calls stakeholders to formulate ‘charter of economy’

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign regarding May 9 violence

Punjab elections: SC clubs ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Read more stories