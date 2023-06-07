US stocks open higher, extending benign stretch

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday, extending a period of benign trading ahead of major economic data releases later in the month.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,603.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 4,296.17, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 13,355.83.

“It is another morning where the trading in the equity futures market is tentative,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“Some of the market’s restraint is predicated on a belief that the mega-cap stocks are due for a pullback and will exert some overriding pressure on the major indices just as they have exerted overriding aid to this point,” he added.

Markets have had a low-key week following last week’s landmark fiscal agreement in Washington to avert a debt default.

But the calendar next week includes key data releases such as consumer inflation figures and a closely watched Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Among individual companies, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery gained 1.6 percent as it announced that embattled CNN news chief Chris Licht had stepped down.