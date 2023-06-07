AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
Pakistan

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

  • Case was registered at Kohsar Police Station on request of local watch dealer
BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 05:05pm
Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday secured bail in a case pertaining to fraud and forgery of Toshakhana gifts.

A case was registered against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides for preparing and submitting fake and forged receipts regarding Toshakhana gifts, Aaj News reported.

The case has been registered at the Kohsar Police Station on the request of a local watch dealer. In the FIR, the plaintiff claimed that the accused presented fake receipts for buying and selling Toshakhana gifts and also fraudulently used his forged signature.

The dealer said his shop’s name and his company letterhead/receipt along with stamp is being misused ’’without our permission to cater to certain politically motivated and media houses“.

Toshakhana case background

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshakhana gifts’ record since 2002

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran under Article 63(1)(p), in relation to the case.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017“.

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Last month, an Islamabad court indicted Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, a day after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A few days later a local court adjourned a hearing of the case against Imran after his counsel produced stay orders of the Islamabad High Court against the indictment of Khan before it. Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawer, while hearing the case adjourned it till June 8.

