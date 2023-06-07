AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
Jun 07, 2023
Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s World Cup

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 10:58am
Former France captain Amandine Henry was included in coach Herve Renard’s provisional 26-player squad for the Women’s World Cup, returning to the international set-up after a two-year absence.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who won the last of her 93 caps in November 2020, has been out of the picture since falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre.

Henry, who captained France at the 2019 World Cup, and all-time leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer were left out of the squad by Diacre for last year’s European Championship in England.

France sacked Diacre in March after a number of players, including captain Wendie Renard, said they would no longer represent the national side as long as Diacre was in charge.

She was replaced by Herve Renard later that month. “Recalling Amandine Henry was one of my first intentions, but a knee injury prevented her from taking part in the first training camp with us in April,” the coach told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve made a point of keeping a close eye on her so that she’s fit and ready for the start of the training camp.”

Defender Renard and her Lyon team mate Le Sommer have been included in the World Cup squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players for the July 20 to Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Paris St Germain striker Kadidiatou Diani is also included despite a shoulder problem but forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino miss out due to injuries.

France begin their World Cup campaign against Jamaica on July 23.

