BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports rose in May, customs data showed on Wednesday, as refiners stepped up operations after maintenance in April.

Crude imports in May totalled 51.44 million tonnes, or 12.11 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Saudi Arabia raises July crude price for Asia to 6-month high

That was up 12.24% from the 10.79 million bpd of crude imported in May last year.