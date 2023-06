ANKARA: Turkiye lira slid almost 3% to a record low on Wednesday, extending its losses since President Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet at the weekend following last month’s elections.

The lira, which has come under pressure amid strong forex demand, weakened as much as 2.8% to 22.15 against the dollar, bringing its losses so far this year to 15.5%.

Turkish lira slides past 21 per dollar after appointment of finance minister

Its previous record low was 21.8, touched last week.