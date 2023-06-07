AVN 50.35 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.68%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
EPCL 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 79.80 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.4%)
OGDC 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
TRG 99.15 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.75%)
UNITY 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.99%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.3 (0.06%)
BR30 14,486 Increased By 46.5 (0.32%)
KSE100 41,949 Increased By 25.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,876 Increased By 2.8 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls amid sell-off ahead of fixing of special quotation prices

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 10:01am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reversed course to fall on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious about a rally, while there were sell-offs ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices at the end of the week.

By 0142 GMT, the Nikkei fell 1% to 32,188.74 after rising as much as 0.6% to track Wall Street higher overnight. The bourse extended gains in the previous session, ending at its highest level since July 1990.

The broader Topix lost 0.65% to 2,221.72. “Investors turned cautions after the Nikkei’s gain yesterday, which prompted them to sell stocks. That drove more sell-offs and sent the index lower,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Also, ahead of the June 9 setting of special quotation prices used to set values on index options and futures, investors sold stocks to keep the level lower, said Arisawa.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as special quotation (SQ), is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei share average on the second Friday of the month.

Overnight, US stocks closed up, helped by some advances in economically sensitive sectors, as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy meet next week.

In Japan, chip-related stocks led the declines in the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electron Ltd and Advantest Corp falling 3.03% and 3.74%, respectively.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp lost 4.73% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd lost 3.13% and Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd slipped 0.93%.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at 33-year high; firm Wall Street lifts appetite

Bucking the trend, home appliances maker Sharp Corp jumped 4.67% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

Of the Nikkei components, 78 stocks rose and 146 fell, with one flat.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls amid sell-off ahead of fixing of special quotation prices

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories