KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Securities Air Link Comm. 1,000 22.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 22.26
MRA Securities Atlas Battery 200 220.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 220.50
Optimus Capital Bank AL-Habib 100,000 43.15
Topline Securities 100,000 43.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 43.18
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Haseeb Waqas Sugar 200,000 5.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 5.25
Foundation Sec. Hub Power Co. 950,000 69.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 950,000 69.00
Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd 2,000,000 115.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 115.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Nishat Power 2,000,000 16.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 16.50
MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev 50,000 79.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 79.00
Sherman Sec. P.S.O. 20,000 113.38
Axis Global 296 112.15
Foundation Sec. 500,000 114.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,296 113.98
Sherman Sec. Pak Petroleum 1,000 61.71
Adam Securities 147,500 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 148,500 65.97
Axis Global The Searle Co. 34,000 42.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,000 42.88
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,103,996
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments