Jun 07, 2023
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Securities               Air Link Comm.                             1,000         22.26
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         22.26
MRA Securities               Atlas Battery                                200        220.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     200        220.50
Optimus Capital              Bank AL-Habib                            100,000         43.15
Topline Securities                                                    100,000         43.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000         43.18
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Haseeb Waqas Sugar                       200,000          5.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000          5.25
Foundation Sec.              Hub Power Co.                            950,000         69.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 950,000         69.00
Foundation Sec.              MCB Bank Ltd                           2,000,000        115.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000,000        115.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Nishat Power                           2,000,000         16.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000,000         16.50
MRA Securities               Oil & Gas Dev                             50,000         79.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         79.00
Sherman Sec.                 P.S.O.                                    20,000        113.38
Axis Global                                                               296        112.15
Foundation Sec.                                                       500,000        114.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 520,296        113.98
Sherman Sec.                 Pak Petroleum                              1,000         61.71
Adam Securities                                                       147,500         66.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 148,500         65.97
Axis Global                  The Searle Co.                            34,000         42.88
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  34,000         42.88
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000,000          1.15
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        11,103,996
===========================================================================================

