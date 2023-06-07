KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Securities Air Link Comm. 1,000 22.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 22.26 MRA Securities Atlas Battery 200 220.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 220.50 Optimus Capital Bank AL-Habib 100,000 43.15 Topline Securities 100,000 43.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 43.18 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Haseeb Waqas Sugar 200,000 5.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 5.25 Foundation Sec. Hub Power Co. 950,000 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 950,000 69.00 Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd 2,000,000 115.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 115.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Nishat Power 2,000,000 16.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 16.50 MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev 50,000 79.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 79.00 Sherman Sec. P.S.O. 20,000 113.38 Axis Global 296 112.15 Foundation Sec. 500,000 114.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,296 113.98 Sherman Sec. Pak Petroleum 1,000 61.71 Adam Securities 147,500 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 148,500 65.97 Axis Global The Searle Co. 34,000 42.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,000 42.88 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,103,996 ===========================================================================================

