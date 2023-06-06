AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
Pakistan

National Economic Council approves energy conservation plan

  • Provinces urged to implement an energy conservation program under which commercial centers would close by 8 pm
BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023
Provincial governments were urged Tuesday to implement an energy conservation program under which shops and commercial centers would close by 8pm, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The statement was issued after a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting approved the energy conservation package to “save” foreign exchange.

During the meeting, provincial representatives were briefed on the National Energy Conservation Plan, which had previously been approved by the federal cabinet.

Participants at the NEC meeting were informed that implementing the plan would result in over 10-15pc or Rs1bn reduction in fuel import bills in a short period of time, according to the PMO statement.

“The provincial governments were asked to play their role in the implementation of different aspects of the National Energy Conservation Plan and contribute to fulfilling this national duty,” the statement read.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal separately addressed the issue. He warned that Pakistan's economy will remain vulnerable if fossil fuels are continued to be used.

"Energy has become a significant challenge for Pakistan due to price volatility in the global markets,” he said.

He said the government was hoping to implement the energy conservation package that was not adopted by provinces last year.

“We hope that provincial governments will implement the energy conservation package,” Iqbal said.

“And, we will play our role in energy conservation in order to save the precious foreign exchange.”

Iqbal also pointed out the dismal condition of the economy, saying the government would not be able to pay off debt fully through federal revenue.

“This is a defining moment of where we have reached,” he said. “(The country) will need to borrow for the rest of budget that includes salaries for the government, defence budget, development budget, pension and subsidies.”

Shehbaz Sharif Ahsan iqbal National Economic Council

Comments

1000 characters
Abu Jun 07, 2023 12:44am
Date to implement an energy conservation program is missing
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Jun 07, 2023 12:52am
In many countries, including high and low income countries, retail shops are closed after 8pm, and no later than 9 pm. People should change their habits. That too when the country is going through a difficult period. Early to bed , early to rise makes one healthy and wealthy. So goes the poem.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

