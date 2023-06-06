Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Cabinet approves regulation to prohibit single use of plastic

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

CJP says judges won’t interfere in economic policy

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

