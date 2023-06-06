AVN 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.5%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.15%)
DFML 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.29%)
EPCL 43.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HUBC 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.3%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.35%)
MLCF 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 78.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.33%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
PPL 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 24.9 (0.6%)
BR30 14,440 Increased By 36.5 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,896 Increased By 228.4 (0.55%)
KSE30 14,865 Increased By 66.4 (0.45%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Jun, 2023 08:40am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet approves regulation to prohibit single use of plastic

Read here for details.

  • IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Read here for details.

  • CJP says judges won’t interfere in economic policy

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Read here for details.

  • Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

Read here for details.

  • PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

Read here for details.

  • Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

Read here for details.

