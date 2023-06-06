ATC issues notices on Dr Yasmin’s post- arrest bail plea

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday issued notices for June 11 on post-arrest bail petition of PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of Shadman police station attack.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin’s counsel completed his arguments and contended that the case was bogus and politically motivated. He said the petitioner was not even present on the place of the alleged concurrence.

He asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

The court also adjourned for further arguments till June 10 on a post-arrest bail petition of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in a case of Askari Tower, Liberty attack.

The court also sought final arguments on bail petitions of 46 PTI workers in case of the Corps Commander House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023