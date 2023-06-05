AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore hits 6-week high on China property support bets

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
Follow us

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures climbed to their highest in six weeks on Monday, with traders betting on a recovery in demand as top steel producer China was reportedly working on new measures to support its property market.

Regulators were considering a package of measures including further relaxing restrictions for residential purchases, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China has recently rolled out supportive measures for the struggling sector, a key driver of steel demand and considered a pillar of the nation’s economy, but the policy action seemed inadequate to sustain a rebound. Disappointing Chinese indicators have also fanned hopes for additional policy intervention, analysts said.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 3.6% to 770 yuan ($108.44) a tonne, its strongest since April 20.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore’s benchmark July contract climbed by up to 4.0% to $108 a tonne, its highest since April 21.

“There appears to be two camps for iron ore traders at the moment, those who are betting on immediate intervention and those who favour prolonged economic pain before China takes action,” Navigate Commodities managing director Atilla Widnell said.

“Even if the Chinese government were to intervene with fiscal and/or monetary stimulus, there would be a foreseeable time lag before it would have a meaningful impact on steel demand.”

Navigate Commodities has set a short-term target of $98.20-$102.40 a tonne CFR China for iron ore.

Analysts also expect the summertime slowdown in Chinese construction activity beginning June to curb iron ore demand and prices.

Iron ore climbs on China demand hopes

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.5%, as of 0233 GMT, hot-rolled coil climbed 2.4%, wire rod added 0.4%, while stainless steel dipped 0.4%.

Coking coal and coke on the Dalian exchange rose 1% and 1.8%, respectively.

iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore hits 6-week high on China property support bets

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Public welfare, business-friendly policies focus of budget: PM Shehbaz

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

Read more stories