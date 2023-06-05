AVN 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.37%)
BAFL 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
NETSOL 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.21%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.92%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.65%)
PRL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.52%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,241 Increased By 163.6 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,576 Increased By 222.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.1 (0.59%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises as firm Wall Street lifts risk appetite

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:34am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday as gains on Wall Street lifted risk appetite, while investors kept betting on domestic equities on expectations the Bank of Japan would keep its ultra-loose policy.

By 0147 GMT, the Nikkei index had gained 1.59% 32,030.31, crossing the 32,000 level for the first time since July 1990.

The broader Topix was up 1.40% to 2,213.15.

“The market was supported by the gains in the US market on Friday.

That helped keep the money flowing into risk assets in Japan,“ said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“Also, Japanese equities are in a more favourable position as investors expect the BOJ would keep its easy monetary policy. So they would go, ‘Why not invest in Japan if US stocks gain’.”

The Bank of Japan will hold a two-day policy meeting, starting June 15. Japanese companies’ ongoing efforts to boost shareholder returns also supported sentiments, Kamada said.

On Friday, US stocks closed higher after a labour market report showing moderating wage growth in May indicated the Federal Reserve may skip a rate hike in two weeks, while investors welcomed a Washington deal that avoided a catastrophic debt default.

Among individual stocks in Japan, Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 2.77% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Tokyo stocks recover from losses to end higher

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.67% and robot maker Fanuc rose 3.04%. Energy explorers rose 2.25% after as oil prices jumped.

Refiners advanced 2.19%. Chip-related shares, which initially tracked declines in the Philadelphia semiconductor index, reversed course, with chip-making equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings rising 0.34% and 0.3%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings lost 1.91% to become the biggest loser on the Nikkei. Nine of the 225 Nikkei components declined, while two were flat.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

