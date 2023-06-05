AVN 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.39%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.1%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.94 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.13%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.57%)
PRL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.52%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,241 Increased By 163.6 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,576 Increased By 222.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.1 (0.59%)
US oil may test support zone $72.18-$72.70

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:29am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support zone of $72.18-$72.70 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $69.99.

The news-driven price jump on Monday may not be able to develop into a lasting rally, as the current rise expected to be limited to an ultimate target of $75.73.

The calculation of the target has been based on a rise from $69.99 and the preceding quick gain from $67.52.

Instead of fulfilling this final target of $75.73, oil may have indeed ended its rise around $74.90.

Resistance is fixed at $74.06, a break above which could lead to a gain into $74.90-$75.73 range.

US oil may extend loss into $67.48-$68.37 range

On the daily chart, oil lost its momentum around a resistance at $75.62.

Chances are it may retrace to $70.02. Once the contract drops to this level, it will be unlikely to resume its rise towards $75.62.

The final thrust of the price on Monday marks the completion of the bounce from $63.64.

