AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
MLCF 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.03%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.2 (0.68%)
BR30 14,222 Increased By 144.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,569 Increased By 216.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as firmer dollar offsets support from bets on Fed pause

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:15am
Follow us

Gold prices edged lower in rangebound trading on Monday as the dollar firmed after a strong US payrolls report, overshadowing support from prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,944.69 per ounce as of 0256 GMT, trading in a $6 range. Prices were hovering near their lowest levels since May 30.

US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,961.30. Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Friday after data showed US nonfarm payrolls rose by 339,000 jobs last month, exceeding a 190,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

But the unemployment rate surged to a seven-month high of 3.7% from a 53-year low of 3.4% in April.

The higher unemployment reading prompted markets to price in a 79.3% chance of the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged at its June 13-14 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“Money markets continue to favour a pause (as did comments from Fed vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson), so it may limit the downside for gold even if it has lost some safe-haven flows from debt-ceiling concerns… The question now is whether (gold) will break support at $1,934 to bring $1,900 into focus,” City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

Non-interest-bearing bullion tends to become less attractive in a high interest rate environment.

The US House of Representatives last week passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and averted a first-ever default.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.

Gold slips as yields gain after US payrolls rise

Asian shares extended a global rally on optimism that the Fed would pause its rate hikes this month, while oil prices jumped.

Spot silver inched down 0.2% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,005.00 per ounce, while palladium shed 0.6% to $1,412.46.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases as firmer dollar offsets support from bets on Fed pause

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories