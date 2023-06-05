BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 3 and June 4, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Lahore court sends Parvez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointments case
Read here for details.
- Jinnah House case: Punjab police says all planners ‘including Yasmin Rashid’ to be brought to justice
Read here for details.
- Delay in IMF programme ‘unprecedented’, says Dar
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA
Read here for details.
- Budget FY24: govt could take steps ‘to appease public’, says Topline
Read here for details.
- Turkish firm interested to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- IK says will be tried in military court
Read here for details.
- PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights
Read here for details.
- 14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs
Read here for details
Comments