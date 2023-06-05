Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Lahore court sends Parvez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointments case

Jinnah House case: Punjab police says all planners ‘including Yasmin Rashid’ to be brought to justice

Delay in IMF programme ‘unprecedented’, says Dar

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Budget FY24: govt could take steps ‘to appease public’, says Topline

Turkish firm interested to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

IK says will be tried in military court

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

