AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.73%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.38%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.79%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.05%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,158 Increased By 27.7 (0.67%)
BR30 14,224 Increased By 146.5 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 197.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 74.5 (0.51%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 3 and June 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jun, 2023 08:42am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Lahore court sends Parvez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointments case

Read here for details.

  • Jinnah House case: Punjab police says all planners ‘including Yasmin Rashid’ to be brought to justice

Read here for details.

  • Delay in IMF programme ‘unprecedented’, says Dar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Read here for details.

  • Budget FY24: govt could take steps ‘to appease public’, says Topline

Read here for details.

  • Turkish firm interested to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • IK says will be tried in military court

Read here for details.

  • PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Read here for details.

  • 14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read here for details

