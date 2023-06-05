PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

KARACHI: In view of increase in the number of tourists heading to the country’s northern areas due to summer vacations at schools, PIA, after Lahore, has now also started direct flights from Karachi to Skardu.

PIA’s first flight PK-454, carrying over 150 passengers, left Karachi’s Quaid-e-Azam International Airport for Skardu on Sunday.

PIA to resume Gilgit, Skardu flights from Karachi, Lahore

Spokesman for the national flag carrier said that in view of increase in the number of people wishing to travel to the country’s north, the airline has decided to start direct flights to Skardu from both Karachi and Lahore.