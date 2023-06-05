AVN 47.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.84%)
DGKC 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
EPCL 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KEL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
MLCF 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.79%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.65%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.15%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,163 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,249 Increased By 171.5 (1.22%)
KSE100 41,617 Increased By 263.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 14,774 Increased By 109.9 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as yields gain after US payrolls rise

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold slipped on Friday as hotter-than-expected US jobs data lifted Treasury yields, though it was on track for a weekly gain as a higher unemployment reading kept alive hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,962.69 per ounce by 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT) after hitting a seven-session high earlier. US gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,980.30.

Bullion has gained 0.9% so far this week and is on track to break a 3-week losing streak.

US nonfarm payrolls grew by 339,000 in May, beating expectations for an increase of 190,000, but the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from a 53-year low of 3.4% in April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose, and the dollar ticked up, making the greenback-priced, zero-interest-bearing bullion less attractive.

“The fact that the data is a little mixed is going to cancel itself out where the Fed most likely will look through that data and follow through with whatever they were planning on doing, which right now seems to be a pause,” said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at Gainesville Coins.

Traders priced in a 70% chance that Fed policymakers will leave rates unchanged later this month.

Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker said on Thursday that US central bankers should not raise interest rates at their next meeting.

“This optimism around interest rates has offset any potential losses for gold now that the US has reached agreement on its debt ceiling and avoided defaulting,” Kinesis Money analyst Rupert Rowling wrote in a note.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion as they lift Treasury yields.

The US Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden to lift the country’s debt ceiling.

Spot silver, which was also set to gain for the week, fell 0.9% to $23.69 per ounce.

Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,004.18, and palladium advanced 1.6% to $1,417.35, both set for weekly losses.

Gold US gold gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as yields gain after US payrolls rise

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories