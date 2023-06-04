Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a big fall on the local market, traders said.

The prices of gold were dropped by Rs1600 to Rs231400 per tola and Rs1371 to Rs198388 per 10 grams.

Silver was available for Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams.

On the world market, prices of gold were $1948 per ounce and silver $23.63 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023