AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI inflation up 0.03pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended June 1, 2023, increased by 0.03 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including onions (7.31 per cent), potatoes (2.89 per cent), chicken (2.87 per cent), tea prepared (1.56 per cent), tomatoes (1.11 per cent), salt powdered (1.08 per cent) and non-food item energy saver (2.16 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 42.67 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of cigarettes (138.50 per cent), tea Lipton (114.93 per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), wheat flour (105.56 per cent), bananas (88.96 per cent), potatoes (86.86 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (80.97 per cent), rice basmati broken (80.15 per cent), moong (60.40 per cent), bread (59.66 per cent), eggs (55.29 per cent), maash (53.70 per cent), washing soap (48.61 per cent), petrol (45.55 per cent) and diesel (45.18 per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (42.14 per cent) and onions (29 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 254.13 points against 254.05 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 per cent) items increased, 14 (27.45 per cent) items decreased and 18 (35.30 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,732-22,888 consumption group decreased by 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent while it increased for Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.08 per cent, 0.12 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over previous include onions (7.31 per cent), potatoes (2.89 per cent), chicken (2.87 per cent), energy saver Philips (2.16 per cent), tea prepared (1.56 per cent), tomatoes (1.11 per cent), salt powdered (1.08 per cent), beef with bone (1 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1 per cent), cooked beef (0.60 per cent), mutton (0.54 per cent), milk fresh (0.52 per cent), bread plain (0.51 per cent), gur (0.41 per cent), curd (0.33 per cent), maash (0.24 per cent), masoor (0.19 per cent), powdered milk Nido(0.17 per cent), and sugar (0.13 per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average include LPG (4.46 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.06 per cent), bananas (4.04 per cent), petrol super (2.96 per cent), eggs (2.57 per cent), hi-speed diesel (1.94 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.87 per cent), mustard oil (1.57 per cent),cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (1.35 per cent), moong (1.27 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.06 per cent), pulse gram (0.59 per cent), garlic (-0.37 per cent), and rice basmati broken (0.17 per cent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked daal, cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood whole 40kg, Sufi washing soap, matchbox, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation SPI

Comments

1000 characters

SPI inflation up 0.03pc WoW

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories